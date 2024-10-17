Punjab: Second successive win for migrant woman from UP as sarpanch

Ram Bai, who had migrated to Hoshiarpur from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, about 25 years ago, got elected as sarpanch of Dagana Khurd village for the second consecutive term. She polled 47 votes against her rival who got only 17 votes. Ram Bai who was elected the sarpanch of Dagana Khurad village in Hoshiarpur. (HT Photo)

Even though, the majority population of Dagana Khurd village is general, the seat was reserved for a SC (women) before the previous elections. No effort was made to get the village de-reserved. As there was no other eligible candidate, some of the villagers filed Ram Bai’s papers and others joined in to get her elected even as they maintained that she had not done much for the village during her tenure.

Ram Bai, 40, has completed her schooling up to grade five but understands village dynamics. “I am available to everyone who needs my help. The village requires a tubewell, a road to gurdwara and a sewerage pipeline. I will try to get funds for these projects,” she said.

She works as a domestic aid and her husband Raju works as a mason. Raju had adopted Sikhism.

“It is surprising that eminent persons of the village never tried to get the village de-reserved. There is so much talk of promoting educated persons in electoral politics but deserving candidates are not allowed opportunities,” said Rajwant Kaur, who was elected panch from a general ward of the village.