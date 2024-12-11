Punjab seeks release of Jal Jeevan Mission arrears

The Punjab water supply and sanitation minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Tuesday impressed upon the Union minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil to release a pending first instalment for financial year 2024-25 of ₹161 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to further enhance the implementation of the scheme in Punjab. He got the assurance that this would be released on priority. Mundian said that the state intends to achieve model plus status under SBM (G) for all villages in Punjab as a priority for the wellbeing of the various sections of society. (HT File)

Participating in a meeting to review the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) scheme by the Union minister, Mundian said that it was imperative to ensure that the residents of the state get regular supply of potable drinking water.

He said that Punjab has made remarkable progress in attaining open defecation free status in rural areas highlighting that the state has formulated faecal sludge management (FSM) policy.

Water supply and sanitation principal secretary Nilkanth S Avhad and mission director Amit Talwar were also present in the meeting.

Mundian said that the state intends to achieve model plus status under SBM (G) for all villages in Punjab as a priority for the wellbeing of the various sections of society.

The minister said that gram panchayats have been reconstituted in the state following the recent elections adding that substantial advancements will be made in the next three months, highlighting the state’s commitment to make further progress in SBM (G).

Meanwhile, the Union minister complimented Punjab for its significant achievements in various parameters in SBM (G) in rural areas. He also appreciated the formulation of the faecal sludge management policy by the state.