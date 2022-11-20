Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Shots fired as two groups clash in Jalandhar

Punjab: Shots fired as two groups clash in Jalandhar

Published on Nov 20, 2022 02:01 AM IST

Two persons, Prithipal Singh and Mandeep Singh, were injured in a scuffle with three men from a rival outfit in Maqsudan area of Jalandhar on Friday night, police said

Two persons, Prithipal Singh and Mandeep Singh, were injured in a scuffle with three men from a rival outfit in Maqsudan area of Jalandhar on Friday night, police said. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Two persons, Prithipal Singh and Mandeep Singh, were injured in a scuffle with three men from a rival outfit in Maqsudan area of Jalandhar on Friday night, police said. Both the victims are admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

A senior police official said a shot was also fired in air during the fight. “The accused have been identified as Daljeet Singh alias Kaala, Pyaardeep alias Paari and Mindu. A case under sections 307 and 324 of IPC and 25, 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against them,” he added.

Daljeet and Prithipal belong to the same village, Kartarpur DSP Surinder Pal Singh said. “Prithipal was previously booked in NDPS cases, while Daljeet also faced drugs and excise cases. They both are drug smugglers and had an ongoing tiff. Only a single shot was fired and the injuries were caused due to the scuffle,” he added.

