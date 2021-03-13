Punjab shuts anganwari centres amid rising Covid cases
The Punjab government on Saturday ordered the closure of all anganwari (rural childcare) centres till further orders due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in the state.
State social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary termed the decision a safety measure for children but clarified that ration and other material for them will be distributed door to door by anganwari workers and helpers so that nutritional support isn’t affected.
She appealed to workers and helpers to generate awareness among people about the precautionary measures of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.
The workers will call beneficiaries in a staggered manner and ensure that the growth monitoring record is prepared within the timeline given by the department, she added.
