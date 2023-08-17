Punjab signs 2 PPAs with SJVN for 1,200 MW solar power

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for supply of 1,200 megawatt of solar power. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for supply of 1,200 megawatt of solar power. (ANI File Photo)

Announcing the two pacts to meet power needs of the state, Mann said these were the biggest such agreements in the country. The two agreements were signed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) with SJVN Greens Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of SJVN Limited, on August 14 for supply of 1,200 MW of solar power from the latter’s two projects in Bikaner (Rajasthan) and Bhuj (Gujarat).

Mann told reporters that PSPCL had floated tenders for procurement of power from solar projects located in Punjab and anywhere else across the country. He said that SJVN Green Energy Limited proposed ₹2.53 per unit from 1,000 MW in Bikaner (Rajasthan) and Bhuj (Gujarat), and ₹2.75 per unit from 200 MW at Hoshiarpur (Punjab).

Mann said that for the first time, the Swiss Challenge Method (SCM) was implemented to invite counter bidding.

The chief minister said that the earlier bidding was of ₹2.59 per unit but was negotiated and brought at ₹2.53, thereby saving money. He said that likewise, for 200 MW, the bid was made at ₹2.79 but the final agreement was at ₹2.75 per unit. The state government will save ₹431 crore through this negotiation, he said at a press conference here, adding that to avoid transmission cost, these projects will be started within 18 months.

Mann alleged that the earlier governments plundered public money by signing agreements to benefit private players. “From 2007-2017, none of the project was below ₹7 per unit whereas this PPA has been signed at a nominal cost,” he said, adding, “PPA rates have been fixed for 25 years without any further increase in cost.” The CM said that Punjab will soon become the first state to implement policy for banking the power. He also said that PSPCL has floated more new tenders to procure 2,500 MW solar power from projects located in Punjab and other parts of the country.

‘Free power to continue for big and small farmers’

Ruling out any change in the free power scheme for the agriculture sector, Mann said big and small farmers will continue to get free electricity in the coming days too. Asked about the recommendation of the public accounts committee of the state assembly that big farmers be charged for power supply to agriculture tubewells, the CM said the committee keeps submitting its recommendations from time to time, but there is no proposal to levy any rate on free power to food growers. “We cannot differentiate between small and big farmers. The state has surplus power for the farmers, and there is no dearth of funds for giving subsidy to them,” he said.

The CM said the government is making efforts for ensuring optimum utilisation of canal water in the state. “As against 35-36% earlier, we have been able to irrigate crops on 44% of the area with canal water this year. We plan to increase it to 70% next year. The work on laying underground pipes is underway. It will help in saving the groundwater in the state,” he said. He later also said that the government is not keen on releasing more tubewell connections. The state government will soon merge three departments related to irrigation, water resources and other water issues into one for smooth decision-making, he added.

Governor’s dig over absence

On governor Banwarilal Purohit’s remark over the CM’s absence from the ceremonial ‘At Home’ function that he (CM) was perhaps afraid of the ceremonial cannons placed outside the Raj Bhawan, Mann said he did not want to say anything. “He (governor) is an elderly person. He wants to scare me. I do not want to say anything. Let him say it,” the CM said.