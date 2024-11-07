Punjab: Sikh scholars bat for political, religious punishment to Sukhbir

A majority of Sikh scholars and intellectuals on Wednesday suggested both political and religious punishment for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct), in an indication of a decision involving his leadership. The meeting at theTakht secretariat in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had called a meeting with the Sikh scholars, intellectuals and veteran journalists to take their opinion on punishment to Sukhbir.

Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, had on August 30 declared Sukhbir tankhaiya for the mistakes committed by the SAD and its government from 2007-17, on the complaint of rebel Akali leaders.

Besides Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami were also present at the meeting held in the Akal Takht secretariat. Senior lawyer and former MLA HS Phoolka, Prof Amarjit Singh, Chamkaur Singh, Harsimran Singh, Jasbir Kaur and former All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) leader Sarabjit Singh Sohal also attended the meeting.

“Sikh scholars and intellectuals gave their opinion freely and emphasised on adopting a broad approach on interests and issues of Sikh panth,” said spokesperson of the Akal Takht office.

“Some scholars have sent their opinions in writing , which were also considered in the discussion. After listening to opinion of all scholars, Giani Raghbir Singh said there had been a tradition of discussing the important community issues with panthic scholars and intellectuals. This tradition will continue”.

Interacting with the media, Giani Raghbir Singh said a meeting will also be called to discuss panthic issues with Sikh organisations, sects and gurdwara committees, so that a common opinion could be made part of the practice of the Sikh institutions in the larger interest of the panth.

Most of the scholars and experts who attended the meeting maintained that mere religious punishment would not solve the purpose and a political decision will also have to be taken. “The SAD can only be revived if it works as per the aspirations of the community and returns to its core ideology adopted by its founding leadership. However, in recent times, its leadership has worked against the community and even committed atrocities against its activists. So, its leaders must be punished religiously as well politically,” said Sohal who was present at the meeting.

Prof Amarjit Singh said: “A detailed discussion was also held on the crisis the SAD is going through and ways to revive it.”

“To overcome the crisis, different Akali faction should be dissolved and an independent committee should be constituted to revive the party,” said veteran journalist Jaspal Singh Sidhu, who was invited to the meeting, but sent his suggestions in writing.

An attempt to defame Sikhs: Jathedar on Canada violence

Responding to a query regarding violent incidents at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said: “It is being projected that Sikhs have attacked the temple. This is a lie and an attempt to defame Sikhs. The government and agencies should refrain from this. Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said a minor clash is being projected as attack by Sikhs on a temple. This is a false narrative being spread against the Sikhs,” he said.