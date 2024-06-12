Punjab: Speeding truck mows down father, son in Jalandhar

A 42-year-old man and his 16-year-old son were crushed to death when a speeding tipper truck ran over their motorcycle near the Maqsudan vegetable market in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Jasvir Singh, 42, and his son, Karman, who were killed when a speeding tipper truck ran over their motorcycle in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police said the victims, Jasvir Singh and his son Karman, belonged to Heran village of the district and were going to buy vegetables for a relative’s wedding scheduled on Thursday.

Investigation officer Raghbir Singh said the incident occurred around 6am when the speeding tipper truck hit the motorcycle, killing them on the spot.

Police said commuters chased the truck for 1.5 km but the driver managed to flee, abandoning the tipper on the roadside. “We have traced the truck owner who is based in Bathinda and asked him to provide details of the driver,” he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jasvir’s brother-in-law, Mohinder Singh, said he was following the father and son in a car as the family members were busy with the wedding arrangements. “We were repeatedly calling them but they were not responding. When we reached the accident spot 15 minutes later, we were shocked to find their mutilated bodies,” he said.