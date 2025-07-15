Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Punjab: Stalked, 20-year-old ends life, 1 held

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 11:10 AM IST

Deceased’s mother says a man had been harassing the girl for long; the police have arrested the accused and a court has sent him to judicial custody

A 20-year-old woman committed suicide after being harassed by a stalker in a village in Kapurthala, police officials said. Police said the victim consumed poison on July 8 and breathed her last in an Amritsar hospital on Monday.

Section 108 (abetment of suicide) has been slapped on the accused.
Dalwinder Singh, station house officer of Dhilwan police station, said an FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s mother. She alleged that the accused had been harassing her daughter and passing lewd comments whenever she stepped out of her house for the past few months.

Police said the village panchayat intervened when the issue was brought into its notice by the victim’s family and warned the accused to mend his ways but he continued to misbehave with the victim.

“The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said. Section 108 (abetment of suicide) has been slapped on the accused. (Note: Dial 104 (24x7 Punjab) for consultation)

