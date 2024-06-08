Punjab: Stalker murders call centre employee with sword on Mohali street

A stalker brutally attacked and murdered a 32-year-old call centre employee, Baljinder Kaur, with a sword on the street outside the gurdwara in Phase 5, Mohali, on Saturday morning. Victim Baljinder Kaur, 32, a call centre employee, who was murdered by a stalker in Phase 5, Mohali, on Saturday morning. (HT file photo)

Police said the accused, Sukhchain Singh, 28, works at a petrol station in Samrala town of Ludhiana district and was taken into custody but not before he had injured a policeman with the sword.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

They said that the victim had rejected the marriage proposal of Sukhchain Singh recently, which led to the attack on her around 8.30am.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows Baljinder Kaur crossing the road with her two friends while on the way to their workplace when Sukhchain waited under a tree on the other side and suddenly attacked her with the sword that he had kept hidden in a bag.

Baljinder, the sole breadwinner of her family, had been travelling daily by bus from Fatehpur Jattan in Fatehgarh Sahib district, 35km from Mohali, to work at the call centre in Phase 5 for the past four years.

Just when she crossed the road, Sukhchain pulled out the sword and attacked her. She ran to save herself but fell after a vehicle passing by hit her. The accused brutally hit her with the sword multiple times, causing grievous injuries and she died on the spot.

After committing the crime, Sukhchain walked for several metres, displaying the blood-stained sword, leaving pedestrians and passers-by shocked. Soon, the police arrived to catch the accused who had entered a park in the vicinity.

People gathered at the site after the crime was committed in Phase 5, Mohali, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The passers-by and police managed to overpower him but not before he injured a policeman on the shoulder with the sword. The passers-by thrashed the accused, who was also admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6.

Doctors declared the victim brought dead.