Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab State Special Olympics: Over 600 players to participate today

Punjab State Special Olympics: Over 600 players to participate today

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 05:57 PM IST

The three-day Punjab State Special Olympics was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora on November 18 in Ludhiana. Over 600 specially-abled players will participate on November 20

A player participating in an event at Punjab State Special Olympics being held in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
A player participating in an event at Punjab State Special Olympics being held in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Players from as many as 45 schools participated on the second day of the Punjab State Special Olympics being held at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, here. Over 600 specially-abled players will participate on the third day.

In 25m run event, Mohit from Ludhiana bagged the first position, while Abhijot from Ludhiana stood first in 25m walk. While Anhad obtained the first position in 100m run, Kulwinder from Nabha clinched the winning trophy in 200m run. Amritpal from Tarantaran obtained the first position in 100m walk. In bocce competition for women, Nirdosh Special School secured the first position.

Winners of the walk competition during the medal ceremony. (HT)
Winners of the walk competition during the medal ceremony. (HT)

The three-day event was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora on November 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out