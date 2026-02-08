Punjab: Tarn Taran man wanted for Ludhiana influencer’s murder held

A Bathinda court on Saturday sent Ranjit Singh, a nihang and an accused in the June 2025 murder of digital content creator Kanchan Kumari, alias Kanchan Bhabhi, to three-day police remand. The SHO said during police custody, Ranjit will be questioned about various aspects related to the victim’s murder. (HT Photo)

As per police, after the murder, Ranjit, a native of Tarn Taran, had helped prime accused Amritpal Singh Mehron reach the international airport in Amritsar from where the latter fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Both were declared proclaimed offenders by a Bathinda court in December 2025.

On Friday, acting on a specific intelligence input, police arrested Ranjit from Tarn Taran, confirmed Cantonment station house officer (SHO) Daljit Dhaliwal.

Mehron, a Sikh hardliner, remains at large even eight months after the brazen crime.

The influencer, aged 30, was allegedly strangled to death by Mehron and his two nihang accomplices, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, on the intervening night of June 9 and 10, in what police claimed was a case of “unauthorised moral policing”.

Her decomposing body was discovered in her car in the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda, on June 11. Jaspreet and Nimratjit were promptly arrested on June 12 based on digital evidence.

The murder charges against Jaspreet and Nimratjit were framed by a Bathinda court in October 2025 and the trial remains underway.