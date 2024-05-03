Punjab tells officials to conduct raids to halt sale of PUSA 44

To deter the sale of PUSA 44, a water-guzzling, long-duration variety of paddy, the Punjab agriculture department has directed chief agriculture officers (CAOs) across the state to form teams at block levels to ensure that there is no sale of this variant. Agriculture Department officials on Thursday conducted an inspection at a private seed centre in Patiala. (HT File)

Officials are also conducting inspections at private seed centres.

PUSA-44 — bred by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) three decades ago — has a growth cycle of 155-160 days from sowing to harvesting. Due to its late maturing, this variety leaves a very short window for field preparation for the next crop.

Despite its longer duration and late harvesting, PUSA-44 is popular among Punjab farmers owing to its high-yield, averaging about 35-40 quintals an acre.

Punjab agriculture department director Jaswant Singh said, “If anyone is found selling the banned PUSA 44 variant of paddy, it will draw action under the Seed Act.”

He added that agriculture department officials are trying to sensitise farmers against using this variety. “Some farmers have stored seeds from last year’s produce. We are repeatedly asking them to not use it,” said the agricultural department director.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Dr SS Gosal said they never recommended the PUSA 44 variety as it takes 160 days to mature while the PAU-recommended varieties such as PR-126 and PR 131 take less than 135 days. Gosal added that the PUSA 44 variety also requires more water and electricity, besides producing more stubble than other varieties.

When asked about the availability of the recommended varieties, Gosal said PR 126 variety is being sold at 50 sale points across the state, including Krishi Vigyan Kendras as well as the PAU campus.

Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Sangrur, said, “Rice shellers encourage farmers to use PUSA-44 variety as they think it has high outturn ratio of rice. Besides, commissioned agents, who have already entered the seed business, want farmers to buy PUSA 44 seeds as it is not sold by government agencies and therefore, they can earn huge profits by monopolising the sale.”