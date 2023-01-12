Punjab: Timely completion of irrigation projects top priority, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Punjab water resources minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday said the timely completion of the ongoing works and the proper utilisation of funds intended for development works are top priorities of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

“No lapse in any work will be tolerated and there would be zero tolerance towards corruption,” he added.

Hayer said this while reviewing the status of development works of the new department allotted to him.

In the meeting, the status of major works such as the construction of the Shahpur Kandi dam, lining of kandi canal, Rajasthan Feeder, Sirhind Feeder and Lahore Branch was also reviewed.

He instructed officials to ensure that the timeline for the completion of these works is not extended so that the benefit of these works can be transferred to the public as early as possible, while reviewing the budget utilisation of development works. He also instructed the officials that the department should also ensure that no funds are left unutilised.

Taking stock of the ongoing works of the Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation (PWRMDC), it was directed that the work of the restoration of water courses has been found wanting and the MD, PWRMDC, was instructed to ensure the timely execution of all such works.

Principal secretary Krishan Kumar, chief engineer, drainage-cum-mining NK Jain and chief engineer, canals, Shami Singla were also present.