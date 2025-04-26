Menu Explore
Punjab to have unified portal for all services

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 26, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Chairing the 21st meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS) here, on Friday, good governance and information technology minister Aman Arora said that the main objective of the PMU was to bring all the offline services onto a unified online portal, enabling citizens to apply anytime, from anywhere.

The Punjab government has decided to establish a project management unit (PMU) to provide all services related to various government departments through a unified online portal, said good governance and information technology minister Aman Arora.

Chairing the 21st meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS) here, on Friday, Arora said that the main objective of the PMU was to bring all the offline services onto a unified online portal, enabling citizens to apply anytime, from anywhere. “The portal will also empower applicants to track the status of their applications, besides facilitating monitoring of service pendency at the head-office level to ensure greater accountability and timely resolution,” he said.

The minister said the PMU would help in integration of departmental services with the Punjab e-Sewa portal. He said that a total of 846 services were notified under the Punjab transparency and accountability in public service delivery Act and out of these, only 436 services were provided through 541 Sewa Kendras. To provide all services through single point of contact or doorstep delivery, the remaining notified services would be integrated to ensure online accessibility, he added. The BoG also decided to conduct a comprehensive performance and impact audit of all Sewa Kendras operating across Punjab.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to have unified portal for all services
