Punjab to introduce drug awareness course in school curriculum

The Punjab government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to integrate drug awareness into the school curriculum. The agreement was signed between the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Punjabi University, Patiala, and the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Patiala, at the office of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, IPS. The initiative is a crucial step in Punjab’s fight against drug addiction. (Representative file photo)

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav called the initiative a crucial step in Punjab’s fight against drug addiction, emphasising the role of education in sustaining anti-drug efforts after disrupting supply chains.

Under the MoU, EMRC Patiala will produce digital content for the drug awareness course, while Punjabi University will oversee its implementation. The content will be developed in collaboration with ANTF Punjab and experts from academic, medical, and legal fields. An editorial board will ensure quality and accuracy. Initially, the course will be introduced for students from ninth to twelfth grade before becoming a permanent part of the ninth-grade curriculum. The program will consist of 10 hours of video content divided into 20 modules, supported by a booklet in both Punjabi and English.

The new curriculum will be launched in the upcoming academic session, marking a significant step toward protecting Punjab’s youth from drug addiction.