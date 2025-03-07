War against drugs: Demolition drive legal, govt following all procedures, says Aman Arora

Cabinet minister and AAP state president Aman Arora on Thursday stated that the demolition drive initiated against the drug peddling accused is legal, and the Punjab government has followed the required procedures. Cabinet minister Aman Arora and Rajya Sabha member Sanjiv Arora during a meeting in Ludhiana. (HT)

“The properties, which are being demolished, are constructed by encroaching the government land,” Arora said while talking about a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the drive.

Arora, who was accompanied by revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, said that everyone has the right to approach the court. “The state government will not rest till drug menace is uprooted from the state completely,” Arora said during a meeting with civil and police officials in police lines in Ludhiana.

Arora, who is a member of the five-member cabinet sub-committee formed to combat the drug menace, expressed confidence in the Punjab Police to apprehend those involved in this illegal activity.

“It is a collective responsibility to help eliminate the drug problem, and public support to police in their efforts is required to combat drug trafficking,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Rajya Sabha member Sanjiv Arora, MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Madan Lal Bagga, Daljit Singh Grewal, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, mayor Inderjit Kaur, district planning board chairman Sharanpal Singh Makkar and top police officials of the district were also present.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal stated that prevention and enforcement activities are already being conducted on a large scale besides de-addiction and rehab institutions are also being strengthened to provide proper treatment and counselling services for individuals struggling with addiction.

Arora also visited Jalandhar and met top district administration officials, including DC Himanshu Aggarwal and commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur, to review the war against drugs campaign.

Arora emphasised a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the drug menace and stressed the importance of coordinated and collective efforts across all departments to create a foolproof mechanism against the drug menace.

He also directed the district authorities to focus on habitual offenders while further strengthening search operations in drug hotspots and identifying and seizing the properties of drug traffickers.

BOX: CM calls for public support in anti-drug campaign

Mohali: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged people to become active partners in the campaign against drugs to eradicate the menace.

“Efforts are focused on cutting off the supply chain, imprisoning drug peddlers and ensuring the rehabilitation of drug addicts. Citizens should report drug smugglers, assuring strict action and impoundment of properties acquired through illegal drug money,” Mann said after launching the city surveillance and traffic management pilot project.

Mann highlighted the government’s initiatives of giving over 51,000 youths government jobs, 90% of households receive zero electricity bills, and more than 2.5 crore people have availed free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics.