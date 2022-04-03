Punjab to recruit 10,500 teachers: Education minister

: The Punjab government will recruit 10,500 teachers soon to fill the shortage of teaching staff, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Sunday, reiterating the AAP government’s commitment to strengthen the education system in the state.

“AAP government in Punjab led by Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to transform education as well as sports scenarios in the state in letter and spirit,” Hayer said, while presiding over a cultural function at government smart primary school in Chananwala village in Fazilka district.

Outlining the government’s education policy, he said that the state would lead in the country in both education and sports.

“The shortage of teachers would be filled with the new recruitment which would also increase employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Hayer was accompanied by party MLAs Narinderpal Singh Sawna, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir.

The education minister said that new courses would be introduced in all the government colleges so that youth could avail latest education.

The government will establish playgrounds within 3 years in almost each village of state, the minister said.

The minister also announced to upgrade the government smart primary school to middle level and provide free transportation for its students.