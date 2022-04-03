Punjab to recruit 10,500 teachers: Education minister
: The Punjab government will recruit 10,500 teachers soon to fill the shortage of teaching staff, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Sunday, reiterating the AAP government’s commitment to strengthen the education system in the state.
“AAP government in Punjab led by Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to transform education as well as sports scenarios in the state in letter and spirit,” Hayer said, while presiding over a cultural function at government smart primary school in Chananwala village in Fazilka district.
Outlining the government’s education policy, he said that the state would lead in the country in both education and sports.
“The shortage of teachers would be filled with the new recruitment which would also increase employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.
Hayer was accompanied by party MLAs Narinderpal Singh Sawna, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir.
The education minister said that new courses would be introduced in all the government colleges so that youth could avail latest education.
The government will establish playgrounds within 3 years in almost each village of state, the minister said.
The minister also announced to upgrade the government smart primary school to middle level and provide free transportation for its students.
-
MNS leader held for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers without permission
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader was taken into police custody for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers without permission at the party office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. “My loudspeakers will be given later. If the MVA government doesn't take action, 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on big loudspeakers in front of mosques,” Bhanushali claimed.
-
Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
The bodies of two men were fished out from the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam near Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The exact circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated, an official said, adding that drowning seems to be the cause of death. The deceased are in their late 20s. He said the deceased duo might have come to the spot for fishing or swimming.
-
Uttarakhand hikes honorarium of sanitation workers to ₹500 per day
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the honorarium of sanitation workers in the state has been raised to ₹500 per day, as promised during the campaign for the recent Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Dhami in Champawat's Banbasa said, "In line with our poll promise, we issued an order after forming the government regarding ₹500 per day honorarium for sanitation workers. They will now get ₹500 per day."
-
Bihar: VIB raids on block supply officer unearth DA worth crores
The vigilance investigation bureau on Saturday conducted raids on block supply officer of Mushari block, Muzaffarpur, Santosh Kumar, bringing to the fore massive wealth and property allegedly amassed by him that included flats in New Delhi, Gurugram and Greater Noida, officials familiar with the matter said. Verification of various documents of his movable and immovable property was underway at his ancestral house.
-
₹1 crore refunded to patients overcharged for Covid treatment at private hospitals
PUNE The civic administration has helped refund ₹1 crore to at least 140 patients who had complained of excessive charges by private hospitals in the city for Covid-19 and mucormycosis treatment. Patients who lodged complaints were refunded the amount after the civic body issued notices to the hospitals. The administration also audited bills issued to patients who underwent Covid treatment. Despite the state government's price cap, private hospitals overcharged the patients.
