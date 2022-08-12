Punjab transfers: 11 IAS, 24 PCS officers shifted
The Punjab government on Thursday issued the transfer orders of 11 IAS and 24 PCS officers with immediate effect.
Arshdeep Singh Thind, chief administrator, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority, Mohali, and in addition director, town and country planning, has been posted has secretary, agriculture and farmers welfare.
Indu Malhotra has been posted as secretary, forest and wildlife and in addition secretary, Punjab State Information Commission.
Dilraj Singh is the new secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, whereas Rajiv Prashar has been posted as secretary, Lokpal, and in addition secretary, State Election Commission.
Gauri Parashar Joshi has been posted as special secretary, school education. While Tej Partap Singh Phoolka is the new labour commissioner, Apneet Riyait’s services have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as chief administrator, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority, Mohali, and in addition director, town and country planning.
Girish Dayalan is the new director, governance reforms and public grievances, and in addition special secretary, governance reforms. Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu has been posted as chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Ludhiana. Gautam Jain is now chief administrator, Patiala Development Authority.
-
Woman’s husband, in-laws held for assault, demanding dowry in Noida
A 36-year-old woman resident of a high-rise society in Noida's Sector 122 has alleged that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law physically assaulted her. Police registered an FIR and arrested the three suspects on Friday, said officials. According to police, the complainant works at a private firm in Noida. She alleged that her husband and in-laws started pressuring her over dowry a few months after her marriage.
-
8-year-old dies after stray cattle pin her against wall in Noida
An eight-year-old girl who was grievously injured when two stray cows fighting in the middle of the road hit Jacqueline's in Salarpur village near Sector 49 in Noida, died during treatment on Friday morning at a hospital in Delhi, police said. One of the cows pinned Jacqueline against a wall with its horns. A resident of Sector 78, Brijesh Sharma added that cattle are not just causing harm to life but are also a traffic hazard and often cause bottlenecks.
-
25-year-old woman held for murdering husband in Greater Noida
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating Mamta's husband to death in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said. According to Awdhesh Kumar, station house officer of Surajpur police station, the suspect has been identified as Mamta, who allegedly murdered her husband Ramkumar. The couple hailed from Bareilly district and was living in a rented accommodation in Devla village in Surajpur.
-
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure. The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas. A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
-
U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage. The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi. BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics