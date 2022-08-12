Punjab transfers: 11 IAS, 24 PCS officers shifted

The Punjab government on Thursday issued the transfer orders of 11 IAS and 24 PCS officers with immediate effect.

Arshdeep Singh Thind, chief administrator, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority, Mohali, and in addition director, town and country planning, has been posted has secretary, agriculture and farmers welfare.

Indu Malhotra has been posted as secretary, forest and wildlife and in addition secretary, Punjab State Information Commission.

Dilraj Singh is the new secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, whereas Rajiv Prashar has been posted as secretary, Lokpal, and in addition secretary, State Election Commission.

Gauri Parashar Joshi has been posted as special secretary, school education. While Tej Partap Singh Phoolka is the new labour commissioner, Apneet Riyait’s services have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as chief administrator, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority, Mohali, and in addition director, town and country planning.

Girish Dayalan is the new director, governance reforms and public grievances, and in addition special secretary, governance reforms. Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu has been posted as chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Ludhiana. Gautam Jain is now chief administrator, Patiala Development Authority.