Punjab: Two held for smuggling 10kg gold from Sharjah

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling 10kg of gold worth around ₹1.9 crore from Sharjah (UAE), officials said on Friday. The gold was concealed in the head gear and clothes to evade customs duty.

Both the accused are residents of Jalandhar and had visited UAE on tourist visa. The arrests were made on April 5.

While 6.4kg gold was in the form of paste, 3.6kg gold was in pure form.

As per the information, the regional team of Amritsar had conducted an inspection at the airport on the directions of DRI additional director general Nitin Saini. The accused were found with unusual headgear and their frisking was done on suspicion. The department is further investigating the matter.

It is the second such case in the last two months. On February 25, three persons were arrested from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9kg of gold in the form of paste from Sharjah.