Punjab: Two held for smuggling 10kg gold from Sharjah
The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling 10kg of gold worth around ₹1.9 crore from Sharjah (UAE), officials said on Friday. The gold was concealed in the head gear and clothes to evade customs duty.
Both the accused are residents of Jalandhar and had visited UAE on tourist visa. The arrests were made on April 5.
While 6.4kg gold was in the form of paste, 3.6kg gold was in pure form.
As per the information, the regional team of Amritsar had conducted an inspection at the airport on the directions of DRI additional director general Nitin Saini. The accused were found with unusual headgear and their frisking was done on suspicion. The department is further investigating the matter.
It is the second such case in the last two months. On February 25, three persons were arrested from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9kg of gold in the form of paste from Sharjah.
-
Start cleaning, flood protection works, Punjab CM tells ACS
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the additional chief secretary, water resources, to initiate the cleaning and flood protection works at the vulnerable sites across the state well before the onset of monsoon. The CM also asked the ACS to regularly oversee the flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with the DCs across the state. He further asked the forest department to explore maximum opportunities for promotion of ecotourism.
-
Drugs case: Bikramjit Majithia to get better facilities, round-the-clock security in jail
Acting on a notice issued by the Mohali court, the Patiala Central Jail authorities on Friday filed their reply in the court stating that former cabinet minister and an accused in the drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia will now get better and improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover in the jail. However, the court has reserved an order on both applications of Majithia's for April 11.
-
Khaira writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, seeks white paper on illegal sand mining
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to bring a white paper on illegal mining in Punjab to expose the black sheep indulging in the activity in the state. The three-time Bholath MLA said the prevailing illegal mining mafia in the state is also making the life of the common man difficult by jacking the rates of the sand extraordinarily high for the common man.
-
Chandigarh’s plan for steeper penalty for building misuse evokes criticism
UT administration's proposal to impose a penalty of ₹2 lakh for building violations and misuse of premises has elicited criticism from a section of city's business community. Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, said the administration cannot revise the penalty already mentioned in the allotment letter of each property. But they can frame a new set of rules for future allotments.
-
Punjab government failed to maintain law and order, regulate sand prices: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for “failing” to maintain law and order situation and regulating the sand prices in Punjab. He said Punjab is a sensitive border state and the protection of its people should be ensured. In presence of the media, Sidhu asked about the price of sand from the traders. He said AAP's motive was only to get power by making false promises.
