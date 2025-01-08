Punjab: Two running extortion racket held after shootout in Valtoha

Chandigarh : Two alleged associates of foreign-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal were arrested after a brief encounter at Valtoha in Tarn Taran district. Two alleged associates of foreign-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal were arrested after a brief encounter at Valtoha in Tarn Taran district.

The duo received bullet injuries in the encounter and are being treated in a hospital, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was allegedly running an extortion racket and was involved in two shootings in Tarn Taran district since the last month, Punjab Police said.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified are Karanpreet Singh alias Karan, a resident of village Toot in Tarn Taran and Gurlaljit Singh alias Laali, a resident of Bhangala village in Tarn Taran.

Police also recovered a .32-bore pistol along with live cartridges and empty bullet shells from their possession.

The duo was allegedly running an extortion racket on the directions of their handler Prabhdeep Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal, who is associated with the Ghanshyampuria gang, they said.

A shooting took place at a medical store in Gharyala village on January 1 and another shooting took place at Valtoha, where they targeted a commission agent to demand ₹20 lakh on December 2, 2024.

DGP Yadav said following the incident, police launched a special operation, and acting on technical aspects and human intel, identified both the accused persons involved in the cases.

Sharing more details, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana said Karanpreet and Gurlaljit sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory fire. Both have been arrested and have been admitted to the hospital, he added.

He said Karanpreet has a criminal history and was wanted by the Punjab Police in different criminal cases.

The SSP said that further investigations are on and raids are being conducted to nab others involved in the cases who are absconding.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at the Valtoha police station.