Punjab: Two women among 3 held with narcotics
Goraya police arrested three smugglers, including two women, with 70 narcotics pills and 20 injections. Phillaur DSP Harneel Singh on Wednesday said during a search operation at public places, Meena and Jaswinder were caught with 20 banned injections at Dhuleta bus stand. Meena already has two drug cases registered against her while Jaswinder has five. Similarly, Paramjeet Kumar was nabbed with a bag containing 70 narcotics pills in Dosanjh Kalan.
AAP leaders discuss strategy for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with several party MLAs and leaders to draw the strategy for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. Asking them to work diligently to ensure party nominee Gurmail Singh’s victory, the AAP leader said he is confident that the party will again win this seat. “The party has shown confidence in Gurmail as he is connected to his roots and has been working diligently for welfare of Sangrur for past many years,” he said. AAP MLAs Labh Singh Ugoke, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Aman Arora, Barinder Kumar Goyal were among those present
23 get jobs during placement camp in Nakodar
District administration on Wednesday organised a placement camp at BDPO office in Nakodar wherein 23 applicants out of 36 got selected on the spot by SIS Security. DC Ghanshyam Thori said such placement camps have also been scheduled for the coming days during which hundreds of jobs would be offered to participants. On June 9, a similar camp will be held in at the Adampur BDPO office.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics