Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab: UP ATS, Punjab Police nabs Khalistani fugitive from Amritsar

ByPress Trust of India, Noida
Apr 25, 2025 08:12 AM IST

A Khalistani member, Mangat Singh, wanted for 30 years, was arrested in Punjab. He faced serious charges and had a ₹25,000 reward on his head.

A member of a Khalistani group, who had been absconding for the past three decades, was arrested from a village in Punjab’s Amritsar on Wednesday, officials said.

Mangat Singh after he was produced in a court in Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT)
Mangat Singh, who carried a reward of 25,000 on his arrest, was nabbed by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Sahibabad police station officials.

He has been facing charges of attempt to murder and offences under sections of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. An FIR in the case was registered against him in 1993.

Singh was arrested that year and got bail in 1995. He had been absconding since then, a police officer said. He was also wanted in a separate case of robbery and extortion.

Mangat Singh’s brother Sangat Singh was the chief of the banned organisation Khalistan Commando Force. He was killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police in 1990.

