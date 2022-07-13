Punjab VB arrests former minister Gilzian’s nephew in corruption case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Daljit Singh Gilzian, nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges.
Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Disclosing this, a VB spokesperson said the arrest was made on the basis of investigations after crucial leads were found in a diary maintained by a forest contractor who was nabbed earlier.
The contractor, Harminder Singh Hammi, confessed that he had given ₹5 lakh as bribe to Gilzian for issuance of a permit for cutting of khair trees at Nada village in Mohali district, said the spokesperson.
Gilzian remained the forest minister during the previous Congress regime. He had succeeded Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who has already been arrested in the corruption case registered against the two former Congress ministers, their private aides and others on June 6. On Tuesday, a Mohali court had dismissed Gilzian’s anticipatory bail plea, terming the allegations against him of “serious nature”.
The VB spokesperson said probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of tree guards during Gilzian’s tenure in September 2021 revealed that his nephew Daljit Singh was “directly involved in government and non-government affairs on behalf of the minister”.
“Daljit had been issuing instructions directly to the officials of the department for his personal interests. Besides, he had talked to the top officials of the department and private contractors, and used his influence in making government payments besides in supplying of tree guards procured by the department, illegal mining and issuance of permits for felling of khair trees,” said the spokesperson, adding that the VB has both verbal and technical evidence to support the allegations.
-
Meat factory case: Cops attach ₹5-crore house of UP ex-minister
MEERUT The police on Wednesday attached a house worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, wanted in connection with a case registered against Qureshi for allegedly running his meat factory after cancellation of its licence. A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran and Feroz on charges of operating their meat factory illegally. Qureshi's meat factory had been sealed earlier, said police.
-
HC allows Pune woman to relocate to Poland with minor daughter
High court judge Bharati Dangre has quashed and set aside a Pune family court order restraining a woman from taking along her minor daughter with her to Poland without the permission of the court. Judge Dangre order was uploaded on the high court website on July 13, 2022.
-
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case hearing resumes today
VARANASI The district court here on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heard the arguments of advocates for the Hindu petitioners against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. After that, the court of district judge, AK Vishvesha, fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.
-
Construction of roads: Chief secretary asks DMs to resolve issues quickly, hand over land to NHAI
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates to speedily resolve issues related to land acquisition, compensation distribution to farmers and hand over the land to the National Highway Authority of India for building roads in the state. Holding a video conference with DMs and other officials to review the progress of the NHAI projects in the state, he said issues related to the land acquisition were hampering NHAI projects.
-
Cops question suspects in doctor couple robbery case in Ambernath; no arrests yet
A day after a doctor couple was robbed in Ambernath, the police have questioned 20 to 25 suspects. However, no one has been arrested yet. The Ambernath police have checked over 50 CCTVs from various parts of the city and suspected a white four-wheeler that was found surveying the hospital and used in the robbery. The police believed that the accused might have been planning the robbery for two to three weeks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics