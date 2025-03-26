Punjab: VB nabs audit inspector for demanding 20k bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested an audit inspector posted at the office of regional deputy director, Local Fund Audit, Patiala, for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹20,000, a spokesperson of the agency said. he Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested an audit inspector posted at the office of regional deputy director, Local Fund Audit, Patiala, for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹ 20,000, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The accused was identified as Davinder Bansal. The spokesperson said the development comes after the arrest of one Prithvi Singh, a panchayat secretary from the Moonak block development-cum-panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office in Sangrur district.

Prithvi was caught red-handed while accepting the ₹20,000 bribe, which was allegedly to be shared with the accused audit officer, the spokesperson said.

The official said the case stems from a complaint filed by a resident of Maha Singh Wala village in Moonak, alleging Prithvi had demanded the bribe for auditing development works carried out by the panchayat during its previous tenure.

The spokesperson said Davinder be produced in a court on March 26 and further investigation in the case is ongoing.