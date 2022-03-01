Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Verka, Amul milk gets dearer by 2 per litre from today
The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) that sells products under the brand name of Verka has increased the milk price by 2 per litre.The revised rates will be effective from March 1.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 03:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) that sells products under the brand name of Verka has increased the milk price by 2 per litre. The revised rates will be effective from March 1.

The move has been taken in the wake of rising input cost, including fuel prices, said Parminder Kumar, marketing manager, Verka.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, also announced a hike in milk prices by 2 per litre in all markets across the country. The revised price will be effective from March 1, it said.

Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
