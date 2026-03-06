Punjab Vidhan Sabha Session: ₹1k aid for women in focus; Opposition to flag rising crime

As the Opposition gears up to corner the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha starting Friday over law and order, rising gangsterism, and state finances, all eyes will be on the upcoming state budget, particularly the likely announcement regarding the promised ₹1,000 per month for women. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The session is crucial for the AAP government as the 2026-27 budget will be its last before next year’s assembly polls in the state. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior ministers have been building expectations by repeatedly announcing over the past few months that their government would fulfil its foremost pre-poll promise of giving ₹1,000 to every woman in the next state budget. The expectations soared after the state government decided to schedule the budget presentation on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

AAP leaders say the government has already delivered on most other key promises, such as 300 units of free electricity, waiver of old electricity bills, government jobs, the launch of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’, school upgradation, and quality education. “The ₹1,000 per month to women is the only major poll guarantee (promise) that is still pending. It will be a game-changer,” one of them said, admitting that a lot is riding on the cash transfer scheme for the ruling party.

At the same time, the ruling party, for which national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders’ discharge in the excise case has come as a big morale-booster, plans to attack the BJP for allegedly ‘framing’ political rivals in false cases. “We plan to bring up the discontinuation of revenue deficit grant, pending funds and attempts to destroy cooperative federalism,” said finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Opposition parties sharpen knives

The AAP government is likely to face the heat from the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, which have made clear their intention to be on the offensive during the proceedings of the state assembly and press for answer on the deteriorating law and order, extortion calls, drug abuse, failure to implement the old pension scheme, and use of public funds for political publicity, setting the stage for a stormy session.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who had sharp exchanges with CM Mann and other ruling party members during the assembly proceedings last year, said the Congress will raise a slew of serious issues. “These include the rapidly deteriorating law-and-order situation, with rising incidents of crime and gangsterism creating fear among people, the state’s worrying financial condition, the lack of employment opportunities for the youth, and the overall stagnation in economic growth,” he said.

The Congress leader said the party will demand detailed discussions on law and order, as well as the alarming rise in debt, and the long-term economic implications of the government’s fiscal policies. “However, the AAP government is likely to once again use the assembly session more for optics and political theatrics rather than meaningful governance and accountability,” he added.

An AAP leader said the government is fully geared up to counter the opposition parties’ narrative on law and order, gangsterism, and drugs. “The Yudh Nashian Virudh and Gangstran te Vaar campaigns have been hugely successful. The government will present the full picture in the assembly with facts,” he added.

7-day session to begin with guv’s address

The budget session will commence on Friday with the governor’s customary address to be followed obituary reference, according to the schedule released by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present his budget estimates for the 2026-27 financial year on March 8 (Sunday). A motion of thanks and discussion on the governor’s address will be held on March 9. On March 10, supplementary demands of grants for the year 2025-26 will be presented before the Appropriation Bill, and Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 will be taken up. The general discussion on budget estimates for 2026-27 will also begin on March 10 and conclude on March 11, followed by the Appropriation Bill in respect of budget estimates for 2026-27. On March 12, non-official business will be transacted. Legislative business will be taken up on March 16, the last day of the budget session.