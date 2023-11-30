close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance bureau arrests patwari for taking 25,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Nov 30, 2023 08:26 AM IST

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the said patwari had demanded ₹30,000 in lieu of transfer and mutation of his land and the deal had been struck at ₹25,000

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed a revenue patwari, Narjeet Singh, posted at revenue halqa Sham Churasi for accepting a bribe of 25,000.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered
A spokesperson of the VB said the action was taken on the complaint of Baldev Singh, a resident of Kadiana village.

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the said patwari had demanded 30,000 in lieu of transfer and mutation of his land and the deal had been struck at 25,000.

After investigating the allegations, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested in the presence of official witnesses. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

