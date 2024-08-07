Punjab Vigilance Bureau books JE for taking 11k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered a corruption case against a junior engineer (JE) Pawan Kumar, posted at PSPCL office Abohar division-3 in Fazilka district for accepting a bribe of ₹11,500. Punjab Vigilance Bureau

A VB spokesperson said the case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Shubham Taneja, a resident of Abohar city, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

He further added that the complainant had alleged that the accused PSPCL official had demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh in lieu of not charging excess bill of his factory due to fault in the power meter, otherwise a fine of ₹15-20 lakh approximately may be imposed. The complainant further alleged that the accused JE had asked him to deposit ₹2 lakh in a bank account of his known person namely Sunil Kumar as the fine amount. The complainant transferred the same amount in January 2024. Besides this, the JE received ₹11,500 in his Google Pay account and ₹13,500 bribe as cash.

The spokesperson informed that after the verification of this complaint, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the said accused at VB police station, Ferozepur range. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.