 Punjab Vigilance Bureau books JE for taking ₹11k bribe - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books JE for taking 11k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 07, 2024 09:24 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said the case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Shubham Taneja, a resident of Abohar city, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered a corruption case against a junior engineer (JE) Pawan Kumar, posted at PSPCL office Abohar division-3 in Fazilka district for accepting a bribe of 11,500.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau
Punjab Vigilance Bureau

A VB spokesperson said the case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Shubham Taneja, a resident of Abohar city, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

He further added that the complainant had alleged that the accused PSPCL official had demanded a bribe of 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh in lieu of not charging excess bill of his factory due to fault in the power meter, otherwise a fine of 15-20 lakh approximately may be imposed. The complainant further alleged that the accused JE had asked him to deposit 2 lakh in a bank account of his known person namely Sunil Kumar as the fine amount. The complainant transferred the same amount in January 2024. Besides this, the JE received 11,500 in his Google Pay account and 13,500 bribe as cash.

The spokesperson informed that after the verification of this complaint, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the said accused at VB police station, Ferozepur range. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Vigilance Bureau books JE for taking 11k bribe
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On