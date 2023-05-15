Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance nabs superintendent engineer in graft case

Punjab vigilance nabs superintendent engineer in graft case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 15, 2023 09:44 PM IST

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday nabbed a superintendent engineer, quality control, water supplies and sanitation department, posted at SAS Nagar, for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1-lakh

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed RK Gupta, superintendent engineer (SE), quality control, water supplies and sanitation department, posted at SAS Nagar, for allegedly taking a bribe of 1-lakh.

A vigilance spokesperson said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of Lakhpat Rai of Muktsar. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )
A vigilance spokesperson said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of Lakhpat Rai of Muktsar. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

A VB spokesperson said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of Lakhpat Rai of Muktsar. The complainant had informed the VB that he was working with a government contractor, who had been allotted a tender to augment safe drinking water supply scheme in Khunan village of Kotbhai block of Muktsar district. The complainant further alleged that the SE demanded a bribe of 2-lakh to clear the pending bills and submit an inspection report and the deal has been struck at 1-lakh, the spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said that after preliminary investigation, the VB unit of Bathinda range laid a trap and the accused SE has been caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The bribe money was also recovered by the VB team on the spot, he added. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Bathinda. Further investigation is under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bribe prevention of corruption act
bribe prevention of corruption act
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out