DA case: VB questions Faridkot ex-MLA for third time

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday questioned former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, for the third time in connection with an ongoing inquiry into the alleged disproportionate assets. Faridkot ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon (HT Photo)

The VB team questioned Dhillon for an hour at the office of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP Vigilance) in Faridkot on Tuesday.

As per information, a complaint was filed against Dhillon in which it was alleged that he had “amassed properties” beyond the known sources of income when he was the Faridkot MLA during the Congress regime in the state.

The VB has questioned Dhillon twice in the past two months. The team questioned him regarding his properties and income sources.

Dhillon said the allegations were false and politically motivated. “The ruling party is trying to suppress Congress leaders through these cases but this will not weaken us. They couldn’t even find a suitable candidate from their party for the bypoll,” he said.