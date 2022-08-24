Punjab vigilance bureau team raids Faridkot RTA office, records confiscated
Days after unearthing a scam involving the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates in the Sangrur regional transport authority (RTA) office, a Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) team on Tuesday raided the Faridkot RTA office and inspected official records. The VB team has also taken some official records of the RTA office into their possession for investigation. As per sources, the team has carried out an inspection of records on the bases of some information received by the VB that there are irregularities in the issuing of registration certificates (RCs) and fitness certificates of vehicles.
In 2021, VB had arrested an assistant transport officer (ATO) and junior assistant, posted at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Faridkot (in 2018), for allegedly taking lakhs of rupees as bribes to issue vehicle RCs and heavy motor vehicle driving licenses by making fraudulent backlog entries in the official record in 2018. The probe had revealed that 183 heavy vehicle driving licences and 57 RCs were issued illegally in 2018.
In 2020, Sangrur police had booked Faridkot RTA secretary Hardeep Singh in a case of allegedly issuing a backdated driving licence to a resident.
Apart from this, VB suspects that the government exchequer has lost lakhs of rupees in the auction of special numbers.
VB deputy superintendent of police Jaswinder Singh said that the records of the RTA office are being scrutinised as per the instructions of the Punjab government. He said that after the completion of the investigation, its conclusion report will be prepared and submitted to the higher authorities.
RTA Ferozepur raided
VB Ferozepur raided the regional transport office on Tuesday. “The passing of old vehicles is being done against the rules by the motor vehicle inspector in Ferozepur because this practice is being done on personal verification only. Usually only 30-35 old vehicles can be processed in a day. It has come to the notice of VB that more than 100 vehicles have been passed in a day which is not practically possible,” said sources. “Vehicles are being passed without verification of the vehicles in connivance with the agents. Concerned record has been seized while further action will be taken after scrutiny of the same,” said Raj Kumar Sama DSP, VB to a section of media after seizing certain records.
PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance
After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market. Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively.
Tight security in place for PM’s Mohali visit on August 24
The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on Wednesday to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Medicity, Mullanpur. Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Ahead of the PM's visit, which is expected around 1 pm, all schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity will remain closed.
Chandigarh forms anti-narcotics task force to crack down on drugs
Amping up its crackdown on drug trade, the Chandigarh administration has constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Constituted in line with the March directives of the Union ministry of home affairs, ANTF will keep a check on the supply and distribution of drugs, particularly synthetic drugs, to eradicate drug abuse in Chandigarh. It will prepare and maintain a database of drug peddlers that will also be shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau and adjacent states.
Study tour: Not just Goa, Chandigarh councillors decide to pack bags for Mumbai too
Taking up the controversial study tour to Goa at the MC House meeting on Tuesday, majority of councillors not only decided to give it the go-ahead, but even added Mumbai as another destination, bumping up its ₹14-lakh cost further. In the last 16 years, councillors have already toured Germany, Austria, Italy, Coimbatore, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Ahmedabad to study their advancements in waste processing.
Covid snuffs out two lives in Chandigarh, Panchkula
After no Covid-related death for four consecutive days, the tricity recorded two fatalities on Tuesday. Among the deceased were a 59-year-old woman from Chandigarh and a 63-year-old man from Panchkula. The woman was a resident of Manimajra. The man lived in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Mohali led the daily tally with 74 cases, followed by Panchkula with 62 and Chandigarh with 39. 386 in Mohali and 144 in Panchkula.
