Punjab vigilance bureau unearths tax evasion scam by transporters; 5 arrested

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 02:23 AM IST

Five , including the transporter's son Mandeep Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar, Bathinda, and an agent have been arrested after Punjab vigilance bureau unearthed tax evasion scam by transporters The others who landed in the vigilance net have been identified as drivers Gurdas Singh of Bathinda, Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, Jagsir Singh of Sirsa in Haryana.

Punjab vigilance bureau spokesperson said that following a tip-off, three teams were formed to search suspicious vehicles bringing commercial goods into Bathinda. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a tax evasion scam by goods transporters, from Delhi and Haryana, in connivance with excise and taxation department officials, which caused a loss of crores to the state exchequer.

A case has been registered against the owner of the Delhi Malwa Transport Company, his son, three drivers, a passer (agent), and officials of the Punjab taxation department.

Five of them, including the transporter’s son Mandeep Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar, Bathinda, and an agent have been arrested. The others who landed in the vigilance net have been identified as drivers Gurdas Singh of Bathinda, Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, Jagsir Singh of Sirsa in Haryana.

The company owner Jagsir Singh is absconding and would be arrested soon, the vigilance officials stated.

Punjab vigilance bureau spokesperson said that following a tip-off, three teams were formed to search suspicious vehicles bringing commercial goods into Bathinda.

During checking, it was found some of the goods at least in three vehicles did not bills and tax receipts. After the preliminary investigation, a case was registered under Sections 7, 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at VB police station, at Bathinda.

The spokesperson further said the role of taxation department officials and whether they misused their official position to facilitate tax evasion after taking bribes from transporters and passers would be probed.

Sunday, September 25, 2022
