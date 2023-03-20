Punjab vigilance grills ex-MLA Vaid in disproportionate assets case

The vigilance bureau (VB) grilled former Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid for over six hours in a disproportionate assets inquiry on Monday. Earlier, the VB had conducted back to back raids on his properties. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, VB) said that Vaid was questioned for nearly six and half hours. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, VB) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that Vaid was questioned for nearly six and half hours. They have given him some proformas which have to be filled specifying all details of his assets. The VB has asked Vaid to appear before it on March 28.

Vaid reached the vigilance office around 10.30 am stayed there till 4.30pm.

Earlier, on March 13 and 14, the technical team of VB conducted back to back raids to evaluate his properties. The division number 5 police had also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.

A 1992-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, who was upgraded to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007, Vaid was the Moga deputy commissioner and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator during service. He won the 2017 assembly election from Ludhiana’s Gill constituency on the Congress ticket. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jiwan Singh Sanghowal in the 2022 assembly polls. Vaid had declared assets worth ₹ 21.55 crore as per the affidavit filed in 2022 polls.