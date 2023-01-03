Punjab vigilance nabs PWD official for taking 5000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed a senior assistant Kuljeet Kumar, posted in the office of executive engineer, PWD B&R, Nabha, Patiala district, red handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 5,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of junior assistant Jaswinder Dass. He said that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the accused official was demanding a bribe of ₹ 5,000 in lieu of clearing his leave travel concession (LTC) bills.

The spokesperson said after verifying this complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the accused assistant was caught red handed while taking a bribe money of ₹ 5,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Patiala and further investigation was under progress.