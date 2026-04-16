Punjab withdraws RS member Raghav Chadha’s Z-plus cover

Days after a verbal spat between Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over his removal from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, the Punjab government has withdrawn his Z-plus category security cover, said people in the know of the matter. Raghav Chadha, who represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha, fell out with the AAP leadership and was replaced as the party’s Rajya Sabha deputy leader on April 2.

The RS member’s security will now be handled by Delhi Police, an officer privy to the development said.

Chadha, who represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha, fell out with the AAP leadership and was replaced as the party’s Rajya Sabha deputy leader on April 2. While the party leadership termed him as compromised, the RS member dismissed allegations and said he was being “silenced” by the party. The AAP also accused Chadha of engaging in ‘soft PR’ and failing to raise Punjab issues in the Parliament. Hitting back, Chadha had shared a video compilation of excerpts from his speeches highlighting his interventions on key issues affecting Punjab.

Chadha was provided Z-plus cover by the state government soon after his election, reflecting his political profile and perceived threat level at the time.

According to senior Punjab Police officials, Chadha’s high-security cover has been scaled down following a reassessment of threat perception. “He will now be left with a minimal security detail of four Punjab Police personnel in line with the standard protocol provided to members of Parliament,” an official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Under the Z-plus cover, considered the highest level of protection in the country, Chadha had more than 30 personnel in his entourage.

“Within Punjab, Chadha will now have access to routine MP security, including a police vehicle, similar to other parliamentarians,” a senior officer from the security wing said.

A senior Delhi Police officer confirmed that they have taken over Chadha’s security. “The RS member was earlier given Z plus security cover, which included security staff from Punjab Police. We do not know the exact changes, but for now, the security staff is being provided by Delhi Police. However, his security arrangements are under review, and changes will be made by the Centre. For now, his security arrangements remain the same, and only the staff has been changed,” the police officer added.

According to a Delhi Police official, Chadha’s security cover includes 45-55 personnel, including watchers, guards and CRPF commandos.

The move drew sharp criticism from Punjab Congress and Akali Dal leaders who accused both the BJP and the AAP of selectively ‘using institutions to settle political scores.’

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the BJP and the AAP may pretend to be at loggerheads, but they are two sides of the same coin.”When it suits them, they scratch each other’s back, the security cover to Raghav Chadha exposes this convenient nexus,” he said.

“Both have conveniently buried cases such as DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and (former minister) Laljit Singh Bhullar, where no real action has been taken. People can see through this charade, this isn’t law taking its course, it’s pure ‘noora kushti’ (fixed fight). Punjabis know that it is collusive politics,” Bajwa wrote on X.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused the government of ‘misusing’ Punjab Police for political interests. “While police and vigilance agencies are being used against political opponents, the force is not being deployed adequately for the safety of Punjab’s people,” Majithia alleged.

He said the Punjab DGP must explain the grounds on which Chadha was earlier granted security and now its withdrawal.

(With inputs from HTC Delhi)