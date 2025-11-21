Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab witnesses 50% drop in farm fires

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 07:20 am IST

The PPCB conventionally monitors stubble burning from September 15, coinciding with the beginning of early paddy harvesting, and continues until November 30.

Punjab has logged 5,046 farm fires so far this season — nearly a 50% drop from the 10,909 cases reported last year, according to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data released on Thursday.

In the last 72 hours, only 43 farm fire incidents have been reported across the state. (File)
In the last 72 hours, only 43 farm fire incidents have been reported across the state. (File)

In the last 72 hours, only 43 farm fire incidents have been reported across the state.

The PPCB conventionally monitors stubble burning from September 15, coinciding with the beginning of early paddy harvesting, and continues until November 30.

Of the total 5,046 farm fires recorded this year, Sangrur district has once again reported the highest 695 cases. However, incidents in this hotspot district have drastically declined compared to last year’s count of 1,725 cases. Tarn Taran has reported 693 cases, followed by Ferozepur and Muktsar with 544 and 367 cases, respectively.

Rupnagar is the only district in the state to have not reported a single farm fire incident this year, while Pathankot has reported just one incident.

Notably, the Punjab government had identified 663 villages across eight districts as stubble-burning hotspots based on data from the past three years. These eight districts — Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Moga, Barnala, Mansa, Tarn Taran and Faridkot — had collectively recorded 6,815 farm fires in 2024, roughly two-thirds of the 10,909 cases reported last year between September 15 and November 30.

PPCB chairperson Reena Gupta said that a complete value chain has been established for stubble management, which has worked very well in reducing the incidents. “Paddy stubble is no longer a waste and is now a resource for many industries. With the amount of investment the state has made in stubble management, I believe there will be no farm fire incidents within the next two years,” she said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab witnesses 50% drop in farm fires
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Punjab has reported 5,046 farm fires this season, a nearly 50% decrease from last year's 10,909 cases, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board. The monitoring period began on September 15. Sangrur leads with 695 cases, but significantly fewer than last year's 1,725. Government efforts in stubble management are credited for the reduction.