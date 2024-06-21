Punjab: Woman gets husband murdered with help of aide; four arrested

Ferozepur : A woman with the help of her aide and four others allegedly got her husband murdered in Zira. The police have arrested four persons while two are on the run. Manjit Singh, the victim.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhdeep Kaur, her aide Harjinder Singh Gurleen Singh and Arshdeep Singh. The other accused — Jagjeevan Singh alias Jaggu, and Hardeep Singh alias Happy are on the run, said the police.

On June 11, Sukhdeep of Mohalla Jatta Wala, Zira, reported to the police that her husband Manjit Singh was missing during his visit to Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K on June 6. She had lost contact with him on June 10 and his phone was switched off, she said.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said they became suspicious after Kaur changed her statements repeatedly. Crucial information from Manjit Singh’s brother, Gursevak Singh, indicated that Kaur, allegedly driven by her illicit relationship with Harjinder Singh, conspired to abduct Manjit.

The accused abducted Manjit on June 6 evening from Zira, the SP said.

A case was registered on June 12 under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at the city Zira police station leading to Kaur’s arrest from her ancestral village Kotdata.

Further investigations into the case led to the arrest of Harjinder and Gurleen from Samlaha village in Anandpur Sahib district and Arshdeep Singh from his residence. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to strangling Singh to death on June 6 night and disposing of his body into the Beas near Kombo Dhae village.

Harjinder also admitted to a previous crime in 2022, where he disposed of another body similarly. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining two absconding suspects, Jagjeevan Singh and Hardeep Singh, the SP said.