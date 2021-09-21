Punjab women commission chief avoids comment on #MeToo case against Channi

Punjab State Commission for Women chairperson Manisha Gulati showed much discomfiture when asked to comment on any action to be sought in the three-year-old #MeToo allegations against chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

During a visit to Punjabi University, Patiala, on Tuesday, the women commission chief could be seen avoiding questions related to the complaint, in which Channi was accused of allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a woman IAS officer in 2018.

The issue was resolved following intervention by former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

However, in June this year, while taking suo motu notice of the case, Manisha Gulati reopened it and sought a reply from the Punjab government. Gulati also staged a protest against Channi and wanted the Punjab government to remove him from the post of cabinet minister.

However, when asked on Tuesday whether she is going to further process the file pertaining to the matter, Manisha Gulati said: “Media should stop putting up such rubbish questions.”

Pertinently, Gulati also shared a Twitter post to congratulate Channi on becoming the Punjab chief minister.