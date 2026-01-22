Punjab: 4 districts get new DCs in reshuffle of 20 IAS officers

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 20 IAS officers, including the deputy commissioners of four districts, with immediate effect. Vimal Kumar Setia, available for posting, is the new secretary, home affairs. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vijay Namdeorao Zade, secretary, expenditure, department of finance, has been given the additional charge of administrative secretary, NRI affairs.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, administrative secretary, rural development and panchayats and taxation, has been given the charge of administrative secretary, cooperation as well as elections (local bodies election wing).

Abhinav Trikha, administrative secretary, tourism, is the new secretary, finance. Kumar Amit, special principal secretary to chief minister and managing director, Markfed, has been given the additional charge of administrative secretary, tourism and cultural affairs in place of Trikha. Vimal Kumar Setia, available for posting, is the new secretary, home affairs.

Goyal, Brar finally get posted

Puneet Goyal, available for posting, has been posted as special secretary, medical education and research, relieving Rahul Gupta of the additional charge. Goyal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was transferred from the post of director, food and civil supplies, on February 25, 2025, and had remained without a posting for nearly 11 months thereafter.

Similarly, Kanwal Preet Brar, also available for posting, has been posted as secretary, health and family welfare, and in addition as commissioner, food and drug administration. The 2007-batch IAS officer had been awaiting a posting since February 24, 2025, when she was removed from the position of managing director of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC).

Syed Sehrish Asgar, also awaiting posting, is the new special secretary, power, with additional charges of special secretary, new and renewable energy sources, along with water supply and sanitation, and head of department, water supply and sanitation.

Sakshi Sawhney, chief administrator (CA), Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, has been given the additional charge of CA, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), and director, town and country planning. Amandeep Kaur, special secretary, home affairs and justice, is now special secretary, NRI affairs.

Patiala, Barnala get new DCs

Preeti Yadav, deputy commissioner (DC), Patiala, has been posted as managing director, Markfed, and Varjeet Walia, DC, Rupnagar, and additional secretary, rural development and panchayats, has been posted as DC, Patiala.

Aaditya Dachalwal, commissioner, municipal corporation, Ludhiana, has been appointed as the new DC of Rupnagar in his place. Gulpreet Singh Aulakh, special secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, and in addition director, land records, settlement, consolidation and land acquisition, Jalandhar, has been posted as the new DC of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Paramvir Singh, who was also available for posting, has replaced Aulakh. Harpreet Singh, additional secretary, water supply and sanitation, with additional charge of head of department, water supply and sanitation, and additional secretary, power and new and renewable energy sources, has been posted as DC, Barnala, and in addition commissioner, municipal corporation, Barnala.

The services of Neeru Katyal Gupta, chief administrator, PUPDA, and director, town and country planning, have been placed at the disposal of the local government department for posting as commissioner, municipal corporation, Ludhiana.

Ankurjeet Singh, DC, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, has been posted as additional secretary, home affairs.

T Benith, DC, Barnala, and commissioner, municipal corporation, Barnala, is now additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation. Aparna MB, also available for posting, is the new chief administrator, Patiala Development Authority.

6 PCS officers transferred

Shikha Bhagat, additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Phagwara, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, municipal corporation, Phagwara.

Karandeep Singh, available for posting, has been appointed as deputy secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, while Khushpreet Singh, sub-divisional magistrate, Lopoke, has been given the additional charge of the estate officer, Amritsar Development Authority, Amritsar.

Rajbir Singh and Arvind Kumar, extra assistant commissioners (EAC-under training) in Ferozepur and Fazilka, have been posted as chief minister’s field officers in Ferozepur and Muktsar, respectively, against vacant posts.

Kuldip Chand, EAC (under training), Gurdaspur, is now CM’s field officer in the district, relieving Gurmander Singh Manes, PCS, of the additional charge.