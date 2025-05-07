Punjab-Haryana water dispute being politicised: Ugrahan

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) head Joginder Singh Ugrahan accused the Centre and Punjab government of deliberately politicising the water dispute. Joginder Singh Ugrahan (centre). (ANI file)

Asserting that the issue is being misrepresented for political gains, Ugrahan said: “The water dispute between Punjab and Haryana is not about river water distribution or water scarcity, it is solely a matter of the allocation of a fixed amount of water from the Bhakra Dam for a specific period. Haryana has been given more than what was required.”

Ugrahan accused both the Centre and Punjab governments of exploiting the issue for political benefit and misrepresenting the facts stating that the amount of water needed for 20 days a year should be decided and distributed through discussions between both the states but instead of finding a solution, they are politicising it by creating conflict between the people of two states.

Ugrahan urged farmers in Punjab and Haryana to recognise the tactics being used by the Centre and Punjab government. “The unity between us is what they fear. They are trying to manipulate the situation to favour large industries.”