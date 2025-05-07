Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab-Haryana water dispute being politicised: Ugrahan

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
May 07, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) head Joginder Singh Ugrahan accuses both the Centre and Punjab governments of exploiting the issue for political benefit and misrepresenting the facts

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) head Joginder Singh Ugrahan accused the Centre and Punjab government of deliberately politicising the water dispute.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan (centre). (ANI file)
Joginder Singh Ugrahan (centre). (ANI file)

Asserting that the issue is being misrepresented for political gains, Ugrahan said: “The water dispute between Punjab and Haryana is not about river water distribution or water scarcity, it is solely a matter of the allocation of a fixed amount of water from the Bhakra Dam for a specific period. Haryana has been given more than what was required.”

Ugrahan accused both the Centre and Punjab governments of exploiting the issue for political benefit and misrepresenting the facts stating that the amount of water needed for 20 days a year should be decided and distributed through discussions between both the states but instead of finding a solution, they are politicising it by creating conflict between the people of two states.

Ugrahan urged farmers in Punjab and Haryana to recognise the tactics being used by the Centre and Punjab government. “The unity between us is what they fear. They are trying to manipulate the situation to favour large industries.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab-Haryana water dispute being politicised: Ugrahan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On