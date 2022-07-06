Punjabi actor arrested for hurting religious sentiments
Punjabi movie actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested on Wednesday, a day after a Jalandhar court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks about Lord Balmiki during a TV show.
The remarks had triggered protests in Jalandhar, with members of the Balmiki community also calling for a Bandh on July 11 in case the police fail to arrest the actor.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jalandhar, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Rana has been arrested after being booked under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to hurting religious sentiments, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
-
Golden Temple museum to display portrait of militant who killed SYL officials in 1990
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday decided to display the portrait of slain Babbar Khalsa International militant Balwinder Singh Jatana — who in 1990 had killed government officials supervising the construction of disputed Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex, days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala glorified Jatana in his posthumously released song 'SYL'.
-
HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at BJP, lists out 16 dynasties in its Karnataka unit
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday listed '16 family dynasties' in the Karnataka unit of the BJP aKumaraswamy'she hit out at the saffron party for repeatedly calling the JD(S) a dynastic party. Kumaraswamy's outburst was against the repeated accusation of the BJP of calling JD(S) a dynastic party. The JD(S) leader lashed out against the BJP today for calling him a 'lucky dip CM' in a set of tweets.
-
10% of students are 'troublemakers': JNU VC on campus politics, violence
Ninety per cent of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University are apolitical and only 10 per cent are "troublemakers" who think they can build their political careers at the varsity, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Wednesday. The JNU is the graveyard of political careers. You know last time what happened, all who did (such) politics are in jail," Pandit said. Kanhaiya Kumar is now in the Congress party.
-
MP: Tribal woman assaulted, forced to carry her husband on shoulder
A 42-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to carry her husband on shoulders in Khargone district for allegedly leaving her husband and staying with her uncle, police said on Wednesday. This is the second such incident reported from Madhya Pradesh in the past two days when a tribal woman was harassed for leaving her husband's house. He came to the village in Khargone and beat up her uncle.
-
Man arrested for hacking woman’s Instagram account in a bid to defame her
Mumbai A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly hacking a city woman's Instagram account days before her wedding and announcing that she was going to run away before the wedding. The woman, a resident of Goregaon east, was engaged in May and got married last month. The police officers then learnt that the number from which the woman's Instagram page was hacked was being used in Uttar Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics