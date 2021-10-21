Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjabi music director held for 25-lakh fraud in Yamunanagar
Music director was held for defrauding a local on pretext of getting him role in Punjabi song and sending him abroad
Accused Beant Singh Aujla, alias Preet Aujla, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab who runs Maha Music and Films Production House Private Limited in Mohali, in police custody on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

The CIA-2 team of Yamunanagar police arrested a music director from his Mohali-based production house for allegedly defrauding a local of 25 lakh on the pretext of getting him a role in a Punjabi song and sending him abroad, the police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Beant Singh Aujla, alias Preet Aujla, is a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab and runs Maha Music and Films Production House Private Limited in Mohali. A police PRO said that the accused was currently living in Kharar and has already been booked in several fraud cases in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Crime branch in-charge Mehroof Ali said that several films and songs had been shot at his production house. “In this case, Atul, a resident of Sarojini Colony, had complained with us in April that Aujla took money from him and didn’t provide the services. He was also intimidated when he had asked about the money. He was presented before a court and sent to five days of police remand,” the officer said.

