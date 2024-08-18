Punjabi Sahit Akademi celebrates Patar’s legacy in Ludhiana

A one-day national seminar commemorating the great legacy of Punjabi poet and Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar was held at Punjabi Bhawan. The event was organised by the Punjabi Sahit Academy, attracting over 200 scholars from across Punjab. A one-day national seminar commemorating the great legacy of Punjabi poet and Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar was held at Punjabi Bhawan, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The event was held in two sessions where in the beginning of the first one, Surjit Singh Bhatti delivered a keynote address, emphasising Patar’s role as a poet of his era who conveyed profound messages through his writings. Surjit Singh from Punjabi University, Patiala, described Patar as a literary phenomenon, noting his unique style of blending drama and poetry.

Jagwinder Jodha explored Patar’s narrative works, while Patar’s brother, Upkar Singh, got emotional reciting one of Patar’s famous verses. The academy honoured him with a traditional shawl.

The seminar featured various research papers analysing Patar’s poetry and its connection to social and political issues. A play titled ‘Bhasha Vehnda Darya’, based on Patar’s poetry, was also presented.

The event concluded with Gulzar Singh Pandher releasing the latest edition of the magazine ‘Samantar Nazariya’. The seminar was a fitting tribute to Patar’s lasting impact on Punjabi literature and culture.