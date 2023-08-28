News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Moose Wala’s father accuses police of giving ‘VIP treatment’ to Bishnoi

Punjab: Moose Wala's father accuses police of giving 'VIP treatment' to Bishnoi

By Parteek Singh Mahal
Aug 28, 2023

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh on Sunday accused Punjab Police of giving VIP treatment to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind of his son’s murder

Moose Wala was shot dead by six shooters of the Bishnoi gang at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29 last year. The trial in the Moose Wala murder case against 25 accused had started earlier this month at Mansa court.

Addressing a gathering at Moosa village in Mansa on Sunday, Balkaur said that gangster Bishnoi was seen wearing black shades in the Punjab Police custody. A recent video showing the Punjab Police team taking Bishnoi to Mohali airport had gone viral in which he was seen wearing black shades.

“Seeing the mastermind of my son’s murder walking with heavy security, wearing branded clothes with shades pains us. Why Bishnoi is being glorified in Punjab? We can see the VIP treatment given to him in Punjab, but the scenario is different when Gujarat Police presents him in courts there. Even five months after Bishnoi gave interviews to a news channel from jails twice, Punjab Police special investigation team probing this has made no statement,” he said.

“I respect the judiciary. I strongly believe that court will give justice to me one day,” Balkaur said.

“The gangsters are wearing goggles in police custody as they are paying bribes to corrupt officers, so we have to change our way of protest. Our heart pains, when we see how those gangsters are portrayed. Instead of giving us justice, the government is trying to defame us everywhere,” he said.

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

