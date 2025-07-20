‘Punjabi youths falling prey to trafficking’: Diaspora body in US seeks tab on foreign job ads

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has called for strict scrutiny of advertisements published by travel agents promoting jobs in foreign countries, claiming that a growing number of youths from Punjab were falling victim to human trafficking and deceptive migration schemes. NAPA’s executive director Satnam Singh Chahal emphasised that every year, hundreds of young Punjabis, driven by the dream of a better future in western nations, ended up being exploited by unregulated agents. (Shutterstock)

“They are promised high-paying jobs abroad, but instead, many are abandoned in transit countries or forced into inhumane conditions. These agents charge anywhere between ₹20 and ₹50 lakh, pushing families into lifelong debt,” he stated.

He alleged that unscrupulous agents, operating not only from Punjab but also from metropolitan hubs like New Delhi and even foreign countries like the US, were running a parallel economy based on deceit and exploitation.

“These agents often work through sophisticated networks and use flashy advertisements in newspapers, social media and local TV channels to lure innocent people. There must be a system in place to scrutinise whether a travel agent has valid licence and legal authorisation to offer jobs overseas,” Chahal asserted.

He recommended that all job-related advertisements by travel agents be vetted by authorities such as the Protector of Emigrants and local police departments. He also stressed the need for digital tracking and reporting mechanisms to monitor these agents’ activities across states and international jurisdictions.

Chahal warned that the unchecked flow of irregular migration not only affected individuals but also tarnished the reputation of the entire Indian diaspora.

“There are countless cases of Punjabi youths being jailed in Mexico, Panama and other Latin American countries while en route to the US or Canada. The rampant violation of their basic human rights in these regions is alarming,” he said.

Chahal called upon both Indian and international authorities to take coordinated action. “Transit and destination countries must treat such migrants as victims rather than criminals. Stronger international cooperation is required to dismantle human trafficking syndicates,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of a comprehensive national and international database to monitor patterns in illegal migration. “Such a database will help identify key trafficking routes, operational networks and the socio-economic backgrounds of victims,” he said.