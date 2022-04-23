Punjabis losing faith in AAP government: Tarun Chugh
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has lost the faith of the people of Punjab.
“Instead of working for the betterment of the state, they are busy in projection politics. Crores of rupees from the state’s exchequer are being spent on advertisements in poll-bound states while no policy has been formed to revive the state’s dwindling economy,” he said.
He added that the AAP government, which claims to be pro-farmers, is sending auction notices to the houses of the debt-ridden farmers.
While addressing a conference at the circuit house, Chugh accused AAP of creating a divide in society by giving free electricity to Dalits while the general category has been ignored.
“After winning the elections, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had promised to end vendetta politics and said there will be no FIR against people who are opposed to AAP. But merely a month into power, the CM, on the direction of his boss sitting in Delhi, has got cases registered against Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas and Congress leader Alka Lamba, both once close aides of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal,” said Chugh.
He claimed that the newly formed AAP government is deliberately raking up the SYL and Chandigarh issues in order to divert attention from their failure in running the government.
He said no concrete policy has been drawn to check sand and liquor mafias. Farmers are in distress and strong resentment prevails in the state.
BJP leaders meet Punjab affairs in-charge, discuss strategy for civic body polls
The delegation led by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma held discussions over the party’s plan to go ahead with the civic body polls scheduled later this year.
Later, Sharma said the BJP will launch agitation against the AAP government claiming that the general public of the state was feeling cheated at the hands of the government in the name of providing free electricity.
Sharma claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had repeatedly changed his stance over fulfilling the poll promise of providing free power and the state government had imposed one after other conditions to restrict the benefit to only a few.
The state BJP chief said the deteriorating law and order situation in the state has become a cause of concern for the common man.
Punjab: 185 VIPs lose security cover
The Punjab government on Friday withdrew security cover of around 185 more police protectees, including former ministers, ex-MLAs and SGPC members. These protectees, who were assigned up to four gunmen, include former Akali ministers Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Tota Singh, former Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh.
3 days after ₹25 lakh burglary at Ludhiana garment store, three held
Three days after ₹25 lakh was stolen from a garment store in Gandhi Nagar, the police arrested three people, including a woman, on Friday. The arrested accused are Deepak, Monu and his mother Raj Rani of Kila Mohalla. Their accomplice Vinod Kumar is on the run. Raj Rani had helped her son Monu hide the stolen money. Deepak, and Monu were arrested near Shiv Mandir near Buddha Nullah.
Missing man’s decapitated body fished out of canal in Ludhiana
The decapitated body of a 24-year-old man was fished out of a canal near Buani village in Doraha on Thursday evening. The victim, Satnam Singh of Malipur village of Doraha, had been missing since April 14. “On April 21, the police told me they had found a headless body. I identified Satnam from his clothes,” he said. The youngest of four siblings, Satnam was unmarried.
NIA files chargesheet against ISYF member for smuggling arms from Pak
Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an International Sikh Youth Federation member for hGurmej Singh of Ferozepur'salleged involvement in smuggling arms and ammunition into India from Pakistan, an agency spokesperson said. The case was taken over by the NIA in November last year. The agency has already chargesheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case, the NIA official said, adding that further Investigation continues.
Punjab govt transfers 2 IAS, one PCS officers
Chandigarh The Punjab government transferred two IAS and a PCS officer on Friday, giving additional charge of special secretary, defence services welfare and director hospitality, to director information and public relations, Sumeet Jarangal. Additional secretary, Amandeep Bansal, home affairs and justice will also hold the additional charge of secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, relieving a PCS officer, Kamal Kumar, of the additional charge.
