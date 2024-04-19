 Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation dies in US hospital | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation dies in US hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 02:29 AM IST

An Indian national awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry into the United States has died at a hospital in Atlanta, federal authorities said.

Washington :An Indian national awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry into the United States has died at a hospital in Atlanta, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation dies in US hospital
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation dies in US hospital

The Indian consulate in New York has been notified about the death of Jaspal Singh, 57, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said, adding that his next of kin have also been notified about it.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Singh died at a hospital in Atlanta on April 15. An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death, ICE said.

Read Here | Jaishankar on rising deaths of Indian students in US: ‘Big concern for us’

Singh, an Indian citizen, first entered the US legally on October 25, 1992. On January 21, 1998, an immigration judge ordered Singh’s removal from the US, and on an unknown date, Singh returned to India voluntarily.

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border Protection’s Border Patrol officers while illegally re-entering the United States at the US-Mexico Border.

Border Patrol transferred custody of Singh to Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), Atlanta. He was detained at a federal processing centre in Atlanta where he continued his immigration proceedings.

When a non-citizen dies at a detention centre, it is mandatory for the ERO to make notifications to Congress, nongovernmental organisation stakeholders and the media and posts a news release with relevant details on its public website within two business days.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation dies in US hospital
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On