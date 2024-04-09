 Punjab-origin man charged with robbery at post office in London - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Punjab-origin man charged with robbery at post office in London

ByPress Trust of India, London
Apr 09, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested last week at his home address following the robbery at the post office on Brabazon Road, Hounslow, on April 1. The Metropolitan Police said its flying squad officers responded to the reports and detectives were able to piece together the suspect’s identity

An Indian-origin man who is suspected of threatening staff at a post office in Hounslow, west London, to steal a large quantity of cash has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, Scotland Yard said on Monday.

The man threatened two members of staff with what they believed was a firearm before making off with a large quantity of cash. (Stock photo)
The man threatened two members of staff with what they believed was a firearm before making off with a large quantity of cash. (Stock photo)

Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested last week at his home address following the robbery at the post office on Brabazon Road, Hounslow, on April 1. The Metropolitan Police said its flying squad officers responded to the reports and detectives were able to piece together the suspect’s identity.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“At around 1800hrs on April 1, a man entered the post office in Brabazon Road, Hounslow. The man threatened two members of staff with what they believed was a firearm before making off with a large quantity of cash,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Flying squad officers responded immediately, and detectives used a range of tactics to identify a suspect. On Thursday, 4 April, Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested at his home address in Hounslow. He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 6 April, charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm,” the statement added.

Kahlon remains in custody and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court in west London on May 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab-origin man charged with robbery at post office in London
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On