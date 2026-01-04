Punjab-origin professionals feted with UK’s New Year honours

Several Punjab-origin professionals were among those recognised in the UK’s New Year Honours list, reflecting contributions across literature, education, entrepreneurship, public service and community life. Actor and writer Meera Syal was awarded Damehood for services to literature, drama and charity. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Unveiled by the Cabinet Office to mark the start of the new year, the honours, conferred by King Charles III, celebrate individuals who have made outstanding contributions to British society.

Leading the list is actor and writer Meera Syal, who was awarded Damehood for services to literature, drama and charity.

Among the recipients of the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) is Neeta Avnash Kaur Atkar, honoured for her services to small business finance and the British Business Bank.

Professor Gurpreet Singh Jagpal, chief commercial officer at Aston University in Birmingham, received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to enterprise, entrepreneurship education and policy.

Also awarded an OBE is Dr Harjinder Singh Lallie of the Gurmat Sangeet Academy, for services to musical heritage, faith communities and integration.

Narinder Kaur Shergill, a security adviser at the UK’s Serious Fraud Office, was honoured with an OBE for services to the administration of justice.

Several Punjab-origin professionals were also named Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). These include fashion designer Mani Kohli, honoured for services to fashion; professor Avtar Singh Matharu of the University of York, recognised for contributions to chemistry; and Balbir Singh, founder of the Balbir Singh Dance Company, feted for services to dance and cultural arts.

Manjinder Singh Kang, community safety manager at Network Rail, and Bhajan Matharu, assistant head teacher at Deanesfield Primary School in London, received British Empire Medals (BEM) for services to community safety and education, respectively.

The Cabinet Office said the honours system strives to reflect the full diversity of UK society. The New Year Honours list includes 1,157 recipients, including around 30 people of Indian origin, who will receive their awards at royal ceremonies through 2026.