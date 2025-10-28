Punjab-origin woman raped in UK racist assault, 1 held

A 20-year-old woman, locally identified as being of Punjab heritage, was attacked in a “racially aggravated” rape in the West Midlands region of England on Saturday evening. The police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning. The West Midlands Police said they were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall following concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street.

Detective superintendent Ronan Tyrer, who is overseeing the investigation, described the arrest in the Perry Barr area of the region as a “significant development”.

The attacker is described as white, in his 30s, with short hair and wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack. While the police are yet to confirm further details, local community groups have claimed that the victim is a Punjabi woman and expressed concerns as the latest attack comes weeks after the racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in the nearby Oldbury area.

“At this stage, we are not linking this attack to any other offences,” Tyrer said in his statement.

Sikh Federation UK quoted local sources to say that the “young woman who was subject to a racially aggravated rape in Walsall is a Punjabi woman”. “The attacker apparently broke down the door of the house where she was living… West Midlands Police have now had two racially aggravated rapes of young women in their 20s in the last two months and urgently need to find those responsible,” the organisation said.

The force has made a few arrests before releasing the suspects on bail in their investigation into the racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in Oldbury last month. British Sikh MPs, Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, took to social media to express their shock and condemnation at a feared “repeated pattern” of violent attacks on women in the region.

“Deeply shocked and saddened that we are hearing of yet another racially aggravated rape, this time in Walsall. West Midlands Police have reported a rape and assault of a young woman in her 20s in the Park Hall area, described as racially aggravated,” said Gill.

“This follows the horrifying reports of a racially aggravated rape of a Sikh girl in Oldbury, and a rape of a woman in Halesowen. The repeated pattern of violence against women in our region, compounded by hate and racial overtones, is deeply disturbing,” she said.

The Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston in the West Midlands said her thoughts are with the victims and their families as she appealed for the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“We’re thinking of the victim and need to help the police at a time when more people are feeling unsafe. Spreading of hate has real consequences,” said Dhesi, Labour MP for Slough.